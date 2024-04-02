Dumplings, nuts and ice cream: Here’s a round-up of food recalls across California

Salmonella, listeria and bits of plastic were found in foods involved in recent recalls.

In all four cases, the foods suspected of contamination were manufactured in California. Some were also distributed at grocery stores throughout the state.

From salted nuts to ice cream bars, here are four food recalls of California-made products that you should know about:

Ice cream bars recalled due to salmonella

On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that a Modesto-based company recalled more than 5,000 boxes of ice cream bars because some “have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.”

Tropicale Foods discovered salmonella — which can lead to severe and sometimes deadly infections in children, elderly individuals and those with weakened immune systems — in mango-flavored bars featured in the company’s Helados Mexico Mini Cream Variety Pack.

A total of 5,224 boxes of ice cream bars labeled with the best-by date of Oct. 11, 2025 were recalled, the Food and Drug Administration said.

“No illnesses have been reported to date,” the FDA wrote in the announcement Saturday.

Where were the recalled ice cream bars sold?

While it has not yet been confirmed whether the affected products were distributed in California, locations across the United States and Europe were affected by the recall, including:

Iowa

Indiana

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

North Carolina

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Washington, D.C.

“The company is conducting an investigation as to what caused the problem and will take effective action to prevent any future issue,” the FDA said.

Cheeses, dairy products recalled after listeria contamination

In early February, Rizo-López Foods recalled all its cheeses and dairy products made in its Modesto facility due to potential contamination to listeria.

At that time, the listeria contamination had been reported 26 times in 11 states over the past 10 years.

The Modesto-based company recalled its queso fresco, cotija and other dairy products. Affected products were pulled from shelves at retail stores.

If you find any in your home, throw it away and clean any contaminated surfaces that came in contact with the food because listeria can easily spread.

Listeria cases caused by the infected product were reported in the following states:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Nevada

North Carolina

Oregon

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Trader Joe’s recalls dumplings, nuts

Trader Joe’s recently recalled two popular products manufactured by California companies.

In early March, the grocery store chain recalled 61,839 pounds of chicken soup dumplings supplied by CJ Foods Manufacturing, a Beaumont-based company.

According to an announcement from the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service, the manufacturer issued the recall after receiving “complaints from consumers reporting they found hard plastic in Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings.”

The foreign material was identified as plastic from a permanent marker pen.

When available, the retail distribution list will be provided on the inspection service’s website.

In March, Trader Joe’s also recalled its 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews, supplied by Wenders LLC of Dublin, after discovering that they were potentially contaminated with salmonella.

While performing routine testing, the FDA identified the the issue and indicated that “at least one of the recalled lots tested positive for the presence of salmonella.”

As of March 17, no illnesses had been reported, the FDA said in a statement to Trader Joe’s customers.

Where were the nuts sold?

The potentially contaminated nuts were sold at Trader Joe’s locations in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

New Mexico

Nevada

Oklahoma

Oregon

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

