Dump truck driver charged with DWI at I-93 construction site

May 20—A dump truck operator working in a construction zone on Interstate 93 was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving while impaired, state police said.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, State Police were asked to check the welfare of a commercial driver working at a construction site on I-93 in Hooksett.

Troopers received information the driver was believed to be under the influence while operating a large dump truck, based on the driver's operation of the vehicle in the construction zone, officials said.

Trooper Noah Gooch responded to the area and met with the driver, identified as Michael R. Pellerin, 49, of Manchester.

According to State Police, Trooper Gooch spoke with Pellerin and observed indicators of impairment. Pellerin agreed to take a field sobriety test. Following the testing, Pellerin was placed under arrest for aggravated DWI and transported to the Troop D barracks.

Pellerin was later released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Hooksett District Court at a later date.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Noah Gooch at Noah.D.Gooch@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381.