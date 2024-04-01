Dumont resident fatally struck by train in the borough

A man was fatally struck by a train in Dumont Monday morning, officials said.

A 42-year-old Dumont resident was found between West Madison Avenue and New Milford Avenue where he was hit by a northbound CSX train, police Chief Brian Joyce stated.

Police officers responded to the scene at approximately 6:30 a.m. Joyce stated that it appeared to be a suicide.

CSX police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office assisted in the response.

The Dumont Police Department expressed their condolences to the family in a press release. Anyone dealing with depression or contemplating suicide can call the NJ Hopeline (Suicide and Crisis Lifeline) at 988.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Dumont NJ resident fatally struck by train in the borough