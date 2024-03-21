Duluth's Best Bread testing the waters in Superior with pop-up

Mar. 21—SUPERIOR — Duluth's Best Bread is also the Superior bread, at least for the next few days.

The Duluth-based company opened a pop-up bakery in the former Twisted Pastries site, 1418 Tower Ave., Wednesday, March 20. The family business will offer its signature baked goods from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Sunday, March 24.

Co-owner Robert Lillegard said the Superior rollout was similar to the

2015 opening of their first location in Lincoln Park

, when they ran out of everything in roughly 15 minutes.

"We got way more traffic than we expected and we had to scramble," Lillegard said. "Love the support. A little embarrassed by the response to it, but everybody took it in good humor."

The Superior site opened with 20 loaves each of five different varieties of bread and a full tray (about 25) of each pastry, according to Casey Brown, manager of

their downtown location at 120 E. Superior St.

Within an hour, the baked goods ran out and Lillegard drove to Duluth for a second batch. He had restocked the Superior site twice by 10:30 a.m., once from the Lincoln Park location, once from the downtown location.

"I threatened Superior. I told them, 'Hey, if you really want us to come you better show it.' They showed it," Lillegard said.

The pop-up bakery tapped a local need.

"It's good food," said J.R. Rugg of Superior. "I love their croissants, their chocolate croissants. It's nice to have one in Superior."

As many as 12 people at a time waited in line for the bread and pastries. Many had heard about the pop-up on the

Duluth's Best Bread Facebook page.

"My wife told me to come. I just got done with work, but my boys love the pop tarts," said Bryan Dalbec of Superior, a railroad engineer.

Sandy Johnson, who moved from Duluth to Superior three years ago, picked up cinnamon rolls and a ham and cheese croissant.

"This is the best bread in Duluth, and online they were advertising 'Do you want us to come to Superior?' And we all said, 'Yeah, we want you to come to Superior.' So they're here," Johnson said. "And I think we should encourage this because it's great."

Linda and Richard Taber of Superior were excited to bring home some caramel rolls and bread.

"I hope they're going to stay," Linda Taber said. "By the line, I think they should."

Local support

The Superior pop-up is also a fundraiser, with 10% of sales going to the Northern Lights Elementary School PTA. Lillegard's daughter attends school there, and he's on the PTA. In the first hour of sales, $100 was raised for the school.

"Definitely better than the popcorn sale, at least the first day of it," said Lillegard, who has lived in Superior for 14 years. "I don't think we're going to beat the pizza fundraiser, but we are going to be taking the cotton candy sale."

Whether Duluth's Best Bread will make a permanent move to Superior remains to be seen.

"Our three-year vision said we have three locations and then our one-year goal was to have a temporary pop-up," Lillegard said.

The Superior business community has been welcoming, he said, with quick responses and great partners like Black Diamond Real Estate, to work with.

"It just is a smaller town, more friendly feel here and that immediately impressed me," Lillegard said. "It was a great welcome, it was really such a strong reception."

Duluth's Best Bread is owned by Lillegard and his brother, Michael. They will have to weigh whether a Superior store is the right move for them and their families. The community's response over the next few days will factor into that decision.

"Every dime you spend here influences us to stay and every dime you don't spend here influences us not to stay," Lillegard said. "I want Superior to know that every business owner, whether or not they admit it out loud, notices if you're buying from them or not. And all their decisions hinge on that, really."