Duluth teen found guilty in death of childhood friend

DULUTH — A Duluth man accused of fatally shooting his childhood friend was found guilty on two felony counts — intentional murder and illegal possession of a firearm — Tuesday in St. Louis County District Court.

Corey Devon Young, 19, was first charged in juvenile court in the death of Xzavier "Zane" Louis Abuid-St. Clair, then a 17-year-old student at Duluth East High School. During a hearing to certify Young to stand trial as an adult, he and the victim were described as friends.

According to court documents, witnesses said Aubid-St. Clair went to Young's apartment in the Endion neighborhood intending to fight. Video surveillance from a nearby apartment showed the men talking, then Young pulling a gun from a fanny pack and shooting Aubid-St. Clair in the face.

The victim dropped to the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Young told police officers at the time of this arrest that he felt threatened because Aubid-St. Clair called him a "snitch," according to court documents.

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29.