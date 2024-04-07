Duluth Police Officer helps teen attempting to walk home to North Carolina

The Duluth Police Department wants the public to know that it not only cares about enforcing the law, but it also cares about humanity.

On a cold February morning, Officer Seiferheld and Corporal Simmons noticed a 19-year-old walking with a suitcase and only five quarters in his pocket.

As they continued to speak with the teen, officers learned he was trying to make his way to North Carolina, although he did not have the resources to complete his trek home.

Despite their efforts to arrange transportation or contact someone who could help him, the department said efforts seemed bleak.

Corporal Simmons, the department said offered to feed the teen after learning he had not eaten in two days. Corporal Simmons bought him a meal, at a local restaurant and offered his gift card to the teen.

“At the Duluth Police Department, we are not just about enforcing the law; we are about serving our community with compassion and empathy. Corporal Simmons exemplifies these values, and we are incredibly proud to have officers like him on our team,” the department said. “Let’s celebrate kindness and continue to spread positivity and support within our community. Remember, even a small act of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s life.”

