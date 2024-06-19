Duluth man found dead in northwestern Wisconsin river many days after fleeing from a traffic stop

A Duluth man who had been missing since fleeing law enforcement in northwestern Wisconsin many days ago has been found dead in a river, officials said.

The body of Ryan Mitchell Lahti, 43, was recovered by searchers Monday afternoon from the Pokegema River just south of Superior, Wis., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Lahti, 43, was reported missing a few days earlier to Duluth police by family members who hadn't seen him for several days, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Lahti was last seen on June 8 around 8 p.m. fleeing into the woods from a traffic stop conducted by Douglas County sheriff's deputies on Cemetery Road south of Hwy. 105, the Sheriff's Office said. An extensive search using multiple dogs, drones and thermal imaging technology failed to find Lahti at the time.

His body was found late Monday afternoon by sheriff's deputies, with the help of Lahti's family and friends, not far from the traffic stop partly submerged in the river near the intersection of Oakes Avenue and Cemetery Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials have yet to disclose a preliminary cause of Lahti's death.

Court records in Minnesota show that Lahti has been convicted of numerous driving-related and other offenses over the years. They include once each for illegal weapons possession, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, fleeing police and giving a false name to police, and four times for drunken driving.