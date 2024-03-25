Duluth man arrested after woman found dead

Mar. 24—DULUTH — A man is in custody after a 27-year-old woman was found dead.

The Duluth Police Department received a call around 8 a.m. Friday to the 30 block of East Fifth Street for a report of a dead body, according to a news release. The victim's name has not been released pending notification of the family.

According to the news release, a 25-year-old Duluth man was later arrested and taken to the St. Louis County Jail, pending charges of second-degree murder and violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order.

The police department said that the initial investigation shows the suspect and the victim were known to each other. The suspect had an active domestic abuse no-contact order and was previously arrested for domestic assault.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is conducting the autopsy. The incident remains an ongoing investigation.

The News Tribune generally doesn't name suspects until they have been formally charged.