Dulles airport’s domestic fares most expensive in the country and more Virginia headlines
The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
• “Navy vet has Trump’s nod ahead of Virginia’s US Senate primary, targets Tim Kaine in uphill battle.”—Associated Press
• “Roanoke Council candidate drops out weeks before primary amid review of ‘questionable’ voter signatures.”—Roanoke Rambler
• “Could woman take legal action after race was brought into condo sale? Here’s what Virginia’s fair housing laws say.”—13NewsNow
• “Dulles was last year’s most expensive airport for domestic fares.”—WTOP
• “New Virginia law offers protection to children in kinship care.”—WHSV
