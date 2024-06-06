Dulles airport’s domestic fares most expensive in the country and more Virginia headlines

TechCrunch

Cloud data analysis company Snowflake is at the center of a recent spate of alleged data thefts, as its corporate customers scramble to understand if their stores of cloud data have been compromised. Last week, Australian authorities sounded the alarm saying they had become aware of "successful compromises of several companies utilising Snowflake environments," without naming the companies. Hackers had claimed on a known cybercrime forum that they had stolen hundreds of millions of customer records from Santander Bank and Ticketmaster, two of Snowflake's biggest customers.