Dulce man, 37, facing federal charge in connection to 2023 aggravated sexual abuse case

A Dulce man faces a possible life sentence after being accused of sexually assaulting and threatening a family member in an alleged incident last year.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico, 37-year-old Cisco Cruzito Pinto was released to a halfway house after being charged in federal court with aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country. No trial date has been set.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sept. 13, 2023, after Pinto and his wife returned home after a night of drinking in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The release states after his wife fell asleep, Pinto allegedly went into a bedroom where a young relative was sleeping and sexually assaulted her. When the girl began to cry, Pinto allegedly told her not to tell anyone or he would hit her.

Pinto eventually left the room to take a shower, and the girl told her aunt that Pinto had assaulted her, according to the release. The girl’s aunt called 911, leading Jicarilla Apache police officers to respond and remove Pinto from the home.

The charge carries with it a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years if Pinto is convicted and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Farmington resident agency of the FBI’s Albuquerque field office with assistance from the Jicarilla Apache Police Department.

