Duke women rally to beat Ohio State, head to Sweet 16
Duke women rally to beat Ohio State, head to Sweet 16
Duke women rally to beat Ohio State, head to Sweet 16
This is Duke's second-straight comeback after being down at halftime.
The second round tipped off with an upset, spoiling most of the remaining perfect brackets.
It's been an unusually chalky first two rounds of the tournament, but that means we get to watch many of the best teams and biggest brands next week.
Clemson almost blew a big lead, but held on to advance to the tournament's second weekend.
It took an overtime shootout, but Stanford avenged last season's NCAA tournament loss and punched its ticket to the Sweet 16.
Alabama is headed to its third Sweet 16 in the past five seasons.
Clingan had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 8 blocks.
The USMNT beat Mexico 2-0, dos a cero, yet again, on two gorgeous goals.
The economic fallout from the reversal of Roe v. Wade was lessened by a surge in telemedicine. That could change depending on the outcome of another Supreme Court case this year.
You don't have to go to a pricey jeweler to get your rings resized, thanks to this Amazon find.
The Oakland guard turned overnight celebrity scored 54 points and sank 17 threes in a pair of NCAA tournament games.
This past week the first stadium built for women’s soccer opened its doors, packing the stands with fans eager to cheer on the home team: the Kansas City Current. As we sat there, 15 of the 17 original players from the first U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT), we couldn’t help but swell with immense pride. Look at how far our sport has come and how many women it has lifted along the way.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round continues this Friday.
The madness continues with Second Round games in the men's NCAA tournament today.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round continues this Friday.
This beauty essential promises to increase shine by 75% without weighing hair down — and over 7,000 shoppers are hooked.
It's here! Don't miss your chance to shop the new collection before everything sells out.
Stability AI founder and chief executive Emad Mostaque has stepped down from the top role and the unicorn startup's board, the buzzy firm said Friday night, making it the second hot AI startup to go through major changes this week. Stability AI, which has been backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Coatue Management, doesn't have an immediate permanent replacement for the CEO role but has appointed its COO Shan Shan Wong and CTO Christian Laforte as interim co-CEOs, it said in a blog post. Stability AI, which has lost more than half a dozen key talent in recent quarters, said Mostaque is stepping down to pursue decentralized AI.