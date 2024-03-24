NC State beats Oakland Golden Grizzlies 79-73
It is an exciting weekend for college basketball with Round of 32 underway.
It is an exciting weekend for college basketball with Round of 32 underway.
After a pair of dominant wins, the Illini are headed to their first Sweet 16 since 2005.
The Vols shot just 34% from the field.
He bit him. He really bit him.
Self made it clear that he wasn't bullish on Kansas' national title chances as the Jayhawks struggled down the stretch.
The LSU coach said the article has been in the works for two years.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
Job seekers without four-year degrees should find more jobs that have eliminated that prerequisite, according to a trio of new studies.
Score savings of up to 75% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
Audi Crooks led the Cyclones to the second-largest comeback win in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament.
Among the top discounts: A Dyson vacuum for over $100 off, a Vizio smart TV for under $150, Sealy memory foam cooling pillows for just $15 a pop and so, so much more.
REI is currently offering an enticing 20% off coupon for popular gear from Yeti, from coolers to waterproof bags to camping chairs
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round continues this Friday.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round tips off today.
It 'feels flirty and youthful but not childish,' says one of over 10,000 5-star fans.
Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Scoot Henderson are notable G League Ignite alum.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Donald retired with a Super Bowl title and three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Cavaliers’ injury luck, the NBA’s relationship with sports gambling, Dante Exum’s journey back from Serbia and more.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round tips off today.