Duke Energy: Over 1,500 without power in Montgomery

Over 1,500 households are without power in the Village of Montgomery Saturday evening, according to Duke Energy's outage map.

The outages were first reported at 9:11 p.m. and the power is estimated to be restored by 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said there was a single-vehicle crash in Amelia at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, which reportedly damaged a number of Duke Energy power polls. However, it is unclear if the outage and the crash are connected.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Duke Energy reports over 1,500 power outages in Montgomery