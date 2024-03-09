Duke Energy Foundation awards grants totaling $24,000

Mar. 8—The Duke Energy Foundation this week awarded $24,000 in grants to nonprofits that improve quality of life in the Wabash Valley.

Grants included $10,000 for Trees Inc., $5,000 for the Swope Art Museum, $5,000 for the Vigo County Education Foundation, $2,000 for the Terrre Haute Junior Police Academy, and $2,000 for Terre Haute Parks and Recreation.

The foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. It contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts in Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars.