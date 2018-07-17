Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate Nelson Mandela's centenary at London exhibition

The Duchess of Sussex beamed at an exhibition charting the life, career and politics of one of her heroes - Nelson Mandela.

She was joined by her husband the Duke, whose family had a close relationship with the former statesman, who campaigned throughout his life to end South Africa's apartheid regime.

Mandela and the Queen built up a firm friendship, with South Africa's former president calling her "Lizzie" according to his daughter Zindzi Mandela.

Harry has visited a number of sites associated with Mandela, from his prison cell on Robben Island in 2008, where he was imprisoned for 18 years, to a tour of the statesman's offices, where he met his widow Graca Machel, in 2015.

Around 300 people were invited inside on Tuesday, including Mandela's goddaughter Tanya von Ahlefeldt, who managed to capture a stunning photograph of the royal couple in front of December 6 2013 The Daily Telegraph front page, the day after the great man died.

She told The Telegraph the Duke and Duchess were "beautifully elegant" and that the event was "fabulous" and a "great tribute" to the great man, who would have been 100 on Wednesday, July 18.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pictured in front of The Daily Telegraph front page from December 6, 2013, the day after the great man's death Credit: TANYA VON AHLEFELDT

Mandela's former Robben Island prison mate has praised the Duke and Duchess' visit, saying it shows the monarchy supported their "struggle for freedom".

Andrew Mlangeni, 93, joked he would not wash his hand for a month after meeting Meghan and Harry, who said they were "absolutely thrilled" to be invited to the launch of the attraction chronicling the life of the former South African president.

Doreen Lawrence, now a peer in the House of Lords, was among the invited guests as was Mr Mandela's granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, who said the royal visit would attract a younger generation to learn more about her grandfather.

When asked about the importance of members of the monarchy visiting the exhibition, Mr Mlangeni, who was imprisoned by the apartheid regime on the notorious Robben Island, replied: "Shows somewhere in their hearts they were behind the struggle for freedom."

He added, laughing: "When I shook their hands I said for the whole month I'm not going to wash my hand - I never thought I would meet royalty."

Meghan and Harry arrive to visit the Mandela exhibition

Harry and Meghan toured the exhibition that brings Mr Mandela's life and activism alive with striking black and white photographs from the period, along with artefacts and documents helping to tell the story.