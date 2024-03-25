Duke cruises past James Madison 93-55 for a Sweet 16 spot
This is Duke's second-straight comeback after being down at halftime.
The madness continues with Second Round games in the men's NCAA tournament today.
SDSU will get another shot at UConn on Thursday night in Boston after last year's national championship game.
The second round tipped off with an upset, spoiling most of the remaining perfect brackets.
It took an overtime shootout, but Stanford avenged last season's NCAA tournament loss and punched its ticket to the Sweet 16.
Alabama is headed to its third Sweet 16 in the past five seasons.
The most dramatic clash so far this March is between a coach and a newspaper.
Clemson almost blew a big lead, but held on to advance to the tournament's second weekend.
Arizona didn't wilt after Dayton cut a 17-point first-half deficit to three. As a result, the Wildcats became the first team to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
Audi Crooks led the Cyclones to the second-largest comeback win in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
