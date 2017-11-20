Duke consolidates top spot in Top 25 after Champions Classic

Duke guard Grayson Allen reacts after making a 3-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Chicago. Duke won 88-81. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Duke proved on a national stage at the Champions Classic last week why so many voters had the Blue Devils atop their AP Top 25 ballot before the season began.

Now, even more voters have them there.

The Blue Devils, who beat then-No. 2 Michigan State 88-81 in Chicago, pulled in 54 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel in the AP Top 25 released Monday. That was an increase of 20 first-place votes over the first regular-season poll released last week.

Arizona was the only other team to receive a No. 1 nod, getting 11 first-place votes and taking the Spartans' place at No. 2. Kansas moved up to third after topping then-No. 7 Kentucky in the other game at the Champions Classic, while Michigan State and Villanova rounded out the top 5.

