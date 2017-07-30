Duke of Cambridge leads commemorations on 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

Every night in the Belgian city of Ypres at 8pm sharp, the Last Post echoes out across the Menin Gate. Since 1928 the buglers of the Last Post Association have performed this simple act of remembrance to the 250,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers killed here during the First World War.

Sometimes they have played in the driving rain that defines this part of Flanders with not a soul watching. On Sunday evening, at an event commemorating the centenary of one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War, the eyes of the world were upon them.

Before the service began, the Duke of Cambridge stepped forward to speak on behalf of a nation. “Thank you for the honour that you do us,” he said.

The event at the Menin Gate was the beginning of two days of commemorations marking the Third Battle of Ypres, latterly known as Passchendaele, which raged between July 31 and Nov 6 1917 causing some 320,000 Allied casualties.

The Sir Reginald Blomfield designed Menin Gate is inscribed with the names of more than 54,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers killed around Ypres in the First World War whose graves are not known – 40,537 were members of Britain’s Armed Forces.

The memorial was unveiled by Field Marshall Lord Plumer in July 1927 who told the assembled families of their fallen loved ones: “He is not missing. He is here.”

The service, attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who was wearing a cream dress and hat with a poppy pinned to her chest, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and dignitaries from the 19 nations that fought on the Ypres Salient, was the 30,752nd time the Last Post has played here after the custom was first started by a Belgian policeman.

When the final notes echoed off the cobbles of the medieval Belgian city dubbed “Wipers” by the British troops posted here, the chairman of the Last Post Association Benoit Mottrie read the Exhortation. The Duke of Cambridge then laid a wreath alongside King Philippe of Belgium, followed by Theresa May, the Prime Minister.

During his reading the Duke, who was wearing a suit with medals pinned to his chest, described how in the First World War, Britain and Belgium stood “shoulder to shoulder”.

