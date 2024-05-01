DUI suspected in crash that left five people dead on Highway 138 near Palmdale

Intoxicated driving is suspected to have played a role in a two-vehicle wreck that claimed the lives of five people along Highway 138 near Palmdale on Sunday night, officials said.

Another factor may have contributed to the deadly incident, the safety of Highway 138.

Following the deadly collision, residents and elected officials have raised concerns about Pearblossom Highway and the number of fatalities linked to it, which includes Sunday's fatal collision and another reported not long after.

"Pearblossom Highway has earned a reputation as one of the most dangerous roads in our state and tragically multiple accidents have taken the lives of six more people in the past two days alone," State Rep. Juan Carrillo stated. "The alarming frequency of severe accidents and fatalities on this road has created a pervasive sense of insecurity among our community members."

Fatalities on Highway 138

The first fatal collision took place about 8:15 p.m. Sunday along the highway at 106th Street. The intersection is controlled by stop signs for northbound and southbound traffic, but traffic flows freely on Highway 138.

Just prior to the collision, a 2010 Toyota Yaris was headed north on 106th Street, while a 2018 Mitsubishi sedan was traveling east on Highway 138, the agency said in a written statement.

"For reasons still under investigation, the driver of (the Toyota) failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the intersection with State Route 138 and entered the intersection of SR-138, directly into the path of (the Mitsubishi)," according to the statement. The Toyota collided with the left side of the Mitsubishi.

The drivers of both cars, as well as three passengers riding in the Toyota, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

"The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is suspected to be factor in this crash, but will not be confirmed until the medical examination is completed," the CHP statement said.

The driver of the Toyota was identified by CHP and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's officials as Emilio Dermedy, 24, of Palmdale.

His passengers were identified as 23-year-old Corry "CJ" Holley of Lancaster, 20-year-old Pauline Martinez Salinas of Palmdale and 23-year-old Aisha Shoats of Palmdale, coroner's records show.

Donate to In Memory of Corry Holley Jr., organized by Anitra Hall

Donate to In the loving memory of Pauline Martinez, organized by Alexis Martinez

Coroner's officials identified the driver of the Mitsubishi as Reynaldo Alvarado, 60, of Palmdale.

Highway 138 was shut down until just before 4 a.m. Monday due to the investigation.

About 90 minutes after reopening, a second deadly crash took place on the same stretch of Highway 138, just 500 feet to the east near Hampel Road, authorities said.

A 2012 Dodge minivan was headed west just before 5:30 a.m. when it struck a big rig that was parked along the right shoulder as the driver slept inside, CHP officials said.

The minivan drifted to the right shoulder and hit the rear of a trailer connected to the truck, CHP investigators said.

Fernando Gomez Paniagua, 47, of Adelanto died at the scene, according to CHP officials and coroner's records. The truck driver was not hurt.

More: One person killed, two injured in fiery head-on collision near Pinon Hills

One person was killed and two injured in a fiery head-on collision on Pearblossom Highway west of Pinon Hills on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

An 'urgent' need for intervention

Rep. Carrillo (D-Palmdale) issued a letter to Caltrans on Tuesday calling on the agency to take urgent steps to improve safety along "one of our state's most hazardous roadways."

"I must emphasize the urgent need for immediate intervention by Caltrans to enhance the safety conditions of this vital thoroughfare," he wrote.

Carrillo said corrective action is overdue. He pointed to "unique traffic patterns and high-speed conditions combined with insufficient safety measures" as key factors contributing to the road's danger.

"We deserve safe roads," he said. "We must do more to ensure that the people of Pearblossom and all who drive through it receive this essential protection."

Frequent travelers of the road also expressed concerns over the safety of the road.

"RIP to them and they really need to do something with that (highway) because it claims the lives of so many," Christa Marie Hazelwood commented via Facebook.

"That road's been a white knuckle ride since the seventies," according to fellow commenter Dan Mendoza, adding that he always disliked driving on it.

Any witnesses to either crash, or anyone with information, was asked to contact the CHP’s Antelope Valley Office at (661) 948-8541.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: DUI suspected in Highway 138 crash that left five people dead