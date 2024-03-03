DUI driver takes out 4 trees, 30 bushes while spinning out of control in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A DUI driver lost control of his vehicle Saturday night, taking out four trees and around 30 bushes as he spun into oncoming lanes, according to St. George Police.

“This photo is to remind you how dangerous it is to drive impaired,” SGPD stated. “An impaired driver lost control of his vehicle and spun out into the median.”

Courtesy of St. George Police

Police said the impaired driver lost control and spun across the median into oncoming lanes, hitting four trees and around 30 bushes before coming to a rest. St. George City Parks and Trails reportedly responded to the incident due to the amount of debris strewn across all four lanes.

One of the trees even had to be cut down as it was leaning into a lane, police said.

“Luckily, no other vehicles were hit,” SGPD said. “We’re grateful no one was injured, but a substantial amount of city property was damaged due to a someone’s selfish decision. This kind of incident is 100% preventable and should never happen.”

The driver was arrested for DUI.

“Call a friend, Uber, Taxi, Lyft or wait to you are home. But never drive buzzed,” SGPD stated.

No further information is available at this time.

