DUI driver sentenced to prison for PCH crash that killed 22-year-old woman

A DUI driver has been sentenced to prison for a crash near Mugu Rock, seen from a helicopter in 2022, that killed a woman standing on the shoulder.

A man who pleaded guilty in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Pacific Coast Highway has been sentenced to four years in state prison.

Keith David McDowell-Satyananda, described as a Los Angeles resident, was sentenced to the term for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the crash in late 2022. The 47-year-old defendant was given two years for causing injury while driving under the influence of alcohol, but that was ordered served concurrently with the manslaughter term.

His driving privileges were revoked for three years and he was ordered to pay restitution. Ventura County Superior Court Judge David Hirsch denied his request for probation at the sentencing hearing on May 22 in Ventura.

The crash occurred near Mugu Rock around 10 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022.

Alena Pascuali, 22, of Riverside, had been standing with a man identified as her boyfriend, then age 30, on the dirt shoulder next to their parked 2022 Hyundai. They were holding each other and looking at the stars, according to a lawsuit filed in April over the woman's death.

McDowell-Satyananda, who was driving northbound in a 2021 Mazda SUV, struck both individuals and continued driving. He was pulled over several miles away, near Rice Avenue and Wooley Road, where he was arrested.

Pascuali died at the scene. The male victim suffered major injuries but survived.

The defendant is being held without bail at the main jail in Ventura while he awaits transportation to prison.

Kathleen Wilson covers courts, mental health and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-206-8805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: DUI driver sentenced for PCH crash that killed 22-year-old woman