DUI driver crashes into narrow sidewalk off Highway 101 in Marin

(KRON) — Over this past Mother’s Day weekend on May 12, a driver driving under the influence of alcohol found themselves in a “tight spot (literally),” California Highway Patrol (CHP) Marin said in a statement.

At around 8 a.m., the driver drove into a narrow sidewalk while driving in the opposite direction near Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and Nellen Avenue along southbound Highway 101 in Marin, CHP said.

Photo Courtesy: CHP Marin

Despite the close call, no one was hurt, and the driver was arrested by a CHP officer, officials said.

CHP said driving under the influence can lead to “embarrassing situations, but more importantly, it is extremely dangerous and the cause of several preventable crashes every year,” CHP continued, “Please be sure to always deignate a sober driver!”

