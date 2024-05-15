DUI checkpoint set in Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced DUI checkpoints will be placed across various roadways in Pennsylvania for Memorial Day weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols aim to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy.”

Police say checkpoints and roving patrols will be placed on roadways for Memorial Day weekend from May 24-27 that are experiencing high rates of DUI-related traffic violations and DUI-related crashes.

The counties participating in the DUI checkpoints are as follows:

Snyder County

PSP did not give details on the areas where the patrols will be conducted.

DUI checkpoint set in Luzerne County

State police encourage those who are out during the weekend and choose to consume alcohol to not drive a car.

Officials warn drivers Pennsylvania’s DUI laws issue a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC). DUI offenses can range from a $300 fine with six months of probation, all the way up to fines of $5,000 with prison sentences of up to 5 years.

