DUI checkpoint set in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced DUI checkpoints will be placed in Luzerne County this weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop N stated “Operation Nighthawk: will be held on the weekend of May 17-19.

Police say one or more checkpoints and roving patrols will be placed on roadways in Hazleton that are experiencing high rates of DUI-related traffic violations and DUI-related crashes.

PSP did not give details on the areas where the patrols will be conducted.

More than 100 state troopers and law enforcement officers are participating in the operation and troopers say the program combines classroom instruction, and workshops in collaboration with municipal law enforcement partners.

Officials warn drivers Pennsylvania’s DUI laws issue a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC). DUI offenses can range from a $300 fine with six months of probation, all the way up to fines of $5,000 with prison sentences of up to 5 years.

