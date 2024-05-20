DUI checkpoint scheduled in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Members of the Beckley Detachment of the West Virginia State Police will be holding a DUI checkpoint to start Memorial Day weekend.

According to a press release, the stop will be located on Route 19 at the intersection with Airport Road in Beaver. The checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, May 24, 2024, from 8 PM to 2 AM Saturday morning.

The checkpoint is being used to try and deter drivers from any type of impaired driving, especially on a holiday weekend. The National Safety Council showed an uptick of car crash deaths during holiday periods. This is also due to there simply being more people travelling on the roads.

