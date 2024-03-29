DUI charged after tractor-trailer crashed on I-95 in North Hampton

NORTH HAMPTON — A tractor-trailer driver from Maine was charged with driving under the influence after a crash on Interstate 95 early Friday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The loaded tractor-trailer, operated by a 46-year-old resident of Lisbon Falls, Maine was southbound and lost control, police said, citing a preliminary investigation. The truck exited the left side of the road into the center median and continued south for approximately 500 feet before it struck delineator posts and came to a stop, stuck in deep mud, police said, sending debris onto the travel lanes.

A tractor-trailer crashed into the median on Interstate 95 North Hampton and got stuck in mud early Friday, March 29, 2024.

The tractor-trailer driver was charged with driving under the influence, felony reckless conduct, aggravated driving under the influence and criminal mischief. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear April 18 in the 10th Circuit Court in Hampton. He was temporarily held in protective custody at the Rockingham County House of Corrections, police said.

The driver was also cited with multiple commercial motor vehicle violations. Two southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for approximately two and a half hours while debris was removed and police investigated.

State police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Jacob Benjamin via email at Jacob.A.Benjamin@DOS.NH.GOV or Trooper Patrick Vetter at Patrick.R.Vetter@DOS.NH.GOV.

Assisting state police were the Hampton Police Department, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and National Wrecker Service.

