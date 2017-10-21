Duesseldorf players protest far-right with jersey message

In this Oct. 20, 2017 photo Duesseldorf's goalie Raphael Wolfand and other players wear shirts that read "Gegen Rechts" (against right-wing) during the German second dvision soccer match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and Darmstadt 98, in Duesseldorf, Germany, declaring the club’s opposition to far-right politics and thinking. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — German second-tier leader Fortuna Duesseldorf has played in jerseys declaring the club's opposition to far-right politics.

Duesseldorf had "Gegen Rechts" (against right-wing) on its shirt fronts instead of the usual logo from main sponsor Orthomol in Friday's 1-0 home win over Darmstadt.

Players also warmed up for the game wearing jerseys that showed a fist smashing a swastika.

The club says the action was to protest "racism and discrimination."

Orthomol owner Nils Glagau says the health-supplement company supports the action and "we gladly make room on the jerseys for it."

Chairman Robert Schaefer says, "It's up to a traditional club to position itself clearly on the important issues in society. Fortuna has been doing this for years."