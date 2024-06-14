'Dude, he raped me': El Paso man accused in teen girl's rape in van near Lower Valley park

Editor's note: This article contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

A teen's timely selfie helped lead to the arrest of an El Paso man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl inside a parked van near a Lower Valley park, according to court documents.

Two 15-year-old girls were walking along Giles Road on the evening of April 10 when they were approached by a man driving a van near Lionel Forti Park (formerly Hacienda Park), states a criminal complaint affidavit filed by an El Paso police detective.

Adrian De La Cruz, 25, of the Lower Valley, was arrested last month on a charge of sexual assault of a child following an investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit, El Paso police officials said recently.

De La Cruz told detectives that he was merely giving the girls a ride home as a good deed and that the girls were lying about the rape, the affidavit stated. Investigators obtained a security camera video from a Circle K convenience store allegedly contradicting De La Cruz's account.

Adrian De La Cruz was arrested by El Paso police detectives on May 16 on a charge of sexual assault of a child for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl he picked up in a van on April 10 in the Lower Valley.

The alleged sexual assault occurred between 5:13 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on April 10. Detectives arrested De La Cruz on May 16, but his arrest was not announced until a June 7 police news release.

The affidavit stated that the girls were interviewed by a detective with the Crimes Against Children Unit specially trained to do forensic interviews in the investigation of child sexual abuse.

'Dude, he raped me'

The alleged victim told detectives that she and her friend were walking along Giles Road on their way to try to get alcohol when a van pulled up and De La Cruz allegedly offered to buy them alcohol in exchange for oral sex, the affidavit stated.

The girls got into the van with Del La Cruz, who then made a U-turn and parked in the last stall of a self-service car wash next to a carpet store across Giles Road from the park, the document stated.

The girl and De La Cruz got into the work van's cargo area, where she allegedly performed oral sex on him before he allegedly pulled down her pants and penetrated her despite her objections, the affidavit stated. De La Cruz then exited and allegedly asked the other girl for oral sex, but she said no.

According to the affidavit, after he drove away, the girl told her friend, "Dude, he raped me."

Teen selfie among evidence in van rape case

The girl's friend was interviewed separately and told a detective a similar account about the man in a van offering to buy them alcohol in exchange for oral sex before parking at the car wash.

The friend remained in the front seat while the girl and De La Cruz were in the rear of the van, the friend told investigators. She told police she had started listening to music on her pod headphones while the van began shaking and she heard the man making grunting noises, the affidavit stated.

The friend told police she tried to take a cellphone photo, but the work van had a barrier between the front and the rear and she couldn't see anything. The movement in the van lasted for about four songs, the affidavit stated.

The friend snapped a cellphone photo of herself inside De La Cruz's work van. Investigators found that the digital photo had a GPS location matching the car wash/carpet business area, where the girls said the van had parked, the document stated.

Afterward, the friend told police, De La Cruz drove the girls to a nearby Circle K store and bought them alcohol before dropping them off in the parking lot of Chapoteo Water Park at Lionel Forti Park. The friend said that the first girl told her that De La Cruz had raped her, the affidavit stated.

Van man claims he was doing good deed, denies accusations

When interviewed at El Paso police headquarters on May 7, De La Cruz told detectives that he gave the girls a ride but denied allegations he sexually assaulted one of the teens.

De La Cruz told detectives that he saw the girls at the Circle K and told them that he was going to give them a ride home because they "smelled of alcohol and weed and he was concerned for their wellbeing as he is a good person," the affidavit stated. He claimed he never gave them a ride to the store.

He told detectives that he was driving the girls home and told them that he was going to tell their parents that they were using drugs and alcohol. He claimed that the girls told him to let them go or that they were going to say that he raped them.

Detectives stated that De La Cruz said in the interview that the Lower Valley "is not the greatest place and he was just doing a good deed and it backfired on him."

The affidavit stated that investigators obtained security video from Circle K showing De La Cruz and the two girls getting out of the van and entering the store before leaving together in the van.

On May 16, detectives arrested De La Cruz and booked him on the charge of sexual assault of a child. He was released from the El Paso County Jail a day later on a $100,000 bond. The case is pending in court.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline offers free, confidential, 24/7 support to survivors and their loved ones in English and Spanish at 800-656-4673 (HOPE) and Hotline.RAINN.org and en español RAINN.org/es.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man accused in teen girl's rape in van near Lower Valley park