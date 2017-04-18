Dude's hack for walking on hot sand is clever, if odd

Walking on a searing hot beach is the worst. Especially if you hate sand.

You have to choices: Either tip-toe and face the consequences, or experience the dread of getting sand in your precious shoes. But never fear: There's another way.

A now-viral video posted on Brown Cardigan shows an enterprising young man using a plastic bag to navigate the hot, hot sands of Bondi Beach, Australia.

Of course the method doesn't lend well for mobility, but for fellow sand-hating people everywhere, it's better than touching the stuff. For added mobility, put a "have a nice day" plastic shopping bag on each foot.

Because sand sucks. *shudders*

