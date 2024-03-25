Ducks Unlimited spring banquet draws more than 1,200 to Monroe County Fairgrounds

MONROE — Since 1985, Monroe Ducks Unlimited has raised more than $2.4 million, making the local chapter one of the most successful in the state and beyond.

That success continued when more than 1,200 supporters of conserving and managing wildlife habitat attended the 47th annual spring banquet March 16 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds.

Auctioneer Jim Alban motions toward a bidder during the live auction March 16 at the 47th annual Monroe Ducks Unlimited spring banquet.

“We are a generous people,” Diana Anderson, chairwoman of the Monroe chapter, said in a news release. “We are small, but we are mighty. We’ve become family. And I’m very proud of them.”

Anderson said the Monroe banquet is the state’s largest. Those attending included politicians, law enforcement officials, business owners, judges, teachers, hunters and more who filled the Expo Center and spent the evening socializing and bidding on a multitude of merchandise.

State Sen. Joe Bellino Jr. of Michigan’s 16th District offers the invocation at the 47th annual Monroe Ducks Unlimited spring banquet. The event attracted more than 1,200 people and is the largest in the state.

A live auction, several raffles, drinks and full buffet dinner highlighted the evening.

“I’m delighted to be here tonight with the Ducks Unlimited people,” U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, who represents the 5th Congressional District, said in the release. “As a Second Amendment supporter, I like to see guys and gals out here that appreciate time in the field with a gun.”

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Ducks Unlimited began in 1937 and focuses on restoring and managing wetlands and habitats for waterfowl. Funds raised through local chapters, like Monroe, are used to maintain and restore North American habitat, forests and grasslands.

“We had a great year,” state chairman Max Lehman told the gathering. “And you guys are a huge part of that.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe Ducks Unlimited spring banquet draws 1,200