Ducks Unlimited holding fundraiser June 20

Jun. 17—The Joplin chapter of Ducks Unlimited has planned its annual bingo bash fundraiser for Thursday at Twin Groves Event Center, 12167 Missouri Highway 43. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

All proceeds go to Ducks Unlimited, which is dedicated to habitat conservation and restoration, including places such as the Schell-Osage Conservation Area in Southwest Missouri.

"It is not a hunters' organization. ... Hunters did start it, but it is a conservation organization," said Harvey Hutchinson, one of the members.

Entry for the event is $25 per person and included a meal. Bingo cards are $25 for one, $50 for three and $100 for nine.

Andrew Parker, president-elect of the Joplin Ducks Unlimited chapter, said the group is one of the largest and most active in Missouri.

"They are going to turn around and put that right back into our backyard," Parker said of proceeds from the event.

Recently, Ducks Unlimited partnered with the Missouri Department of Conservation and other groups on a $6.4 million pump station at the 8,635-acre Schell-Osage Conservation Area in Vernon and St. Clair counties. Work on the pump station began last year.

The pump station work, which is wrapping up, is the first phase of a larger project, said Frank Nelson, wetlands systems manager for the Missouri Department of Conservation. Later work, including new levees, will follow.

The work will improve the area's wetlands for a variety of waterfowl, shore birds and wading birds, and it will ultimately improve two large lakes at the conservation area popular with anglers.

Schell-Osage is known for its wetlands and waterfowl hunting, but it also has upland forest, prairie and restored grasslands. Popular activities include waterfowl, deer hunting, turkey hunting, fishing and birding.

More than 1,400 acres are seasonally flooded to provide habitat for migrating waterfowl, shore birds and other wetland-dependent wildlife, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Other goals include restoration of wet bottomland prairie communities, minimizing and reducing the spread of invasive species, and managing grasslands through the use of fire, herbicides and other tools.

"Time, weather, rain and water have worked on the levees, and they needed some tender loving care," Nelson said.

"The new design with the pump station is going to allow us to better manager the fishery as well as the wetland," he added.

Some of the area's lowlands are in the upper end of Truman Lake, which means extreme weather and high water at the lake have caused repeated and expensive flood damage to area levees.

The permanent concrete pump station will draw water from the Osage River arm of Truman Lake, replacing water drawn from Schell and Atkinson lakes as well as portable pumps in Truman Lake, which were less efficient, safe and reliable. The pump station will give managers better control of wetland pools during autumn and spring waterfowl migrations, and it will reduce water level fluctuations in Schell and Atkinson lakes.

Restoration of wetlands is important not just for waterfowl but also for many game and nongame birds, fish and other wildlife, and protection of wetlands is also critical for clean water.

Nelson praised the work of Ducks Unlimited.

"They've been our right hand. They've been our partner on this right from the beginning," he said.

Ducks Unlimited also partners with the state to go after federal funding, assists in grant writing and engineering work.

For the first time in its 87-year history, Ducks Unlimited announced in May, it "has delivered 1 million acres of conservation across North America ... thanks to more than a million supporters and partners including private landowners, hunters, corporations, major donors, state and federal agencies.

Ducks Unlimited said in a statement the achievement reflects a national surge in public and private efforts to restore and protect wetland habitats.

"One million acres of conservation — about the area of Rhode Island — includes long-term and permanent projects, such as conservation restorations and easements, and short-term or annual efforts, such as agricultural cover crop programs, as well as both new and revisited project sites," the organization said in a statement.

Since its founding, Ducks Unlimited has helped protect and restore more than 18 million acres.

"Agencies like DU are able to move quicker that the government on acquisition," Nelson said. "They are able to protect acres we can't."

The Joplin chapter of Ducks Unlimited also has a fall fundraiser, which is set for Sept. 28 this year.