Ducks rescued from South Park Township sewer

A group of ducks was rescued from a sewer in South Park Township over the weekend.

Broughton Vol. Fire Department on Facebook said the ducks fell into a sewer on Wilson Road Sunday evening.

The six ducks were rescued and reunited with their awaiting family, the post said.

