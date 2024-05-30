Ducklings rescued: Dover police crawl into storm drain as mother duck waits

When a mother duck couldn’t reach her ducklings trapped in a storm drain May 29, Dover police officers came to the rescue.

At about 1 a.m., police received a call from a person who noticed a duck at the storm drain on Route 13 near the Royal Farms, at 295 S. DuPont Highway south of Target, Dover Lt. Mark Hoffman said.

“Officers from ‘A’ platoon jumped right in, literally,” the department said on its Facebook page. “While checking the area the officers located another duck, in a separate storm drain, and rescued this duck as well.”

The four ducklings were reunited with their mother.

“This is a small, but great example of the type of service the officers of the Dover Police Department are proud to provide to the City of Dover,” Hoffman said.

Hundreds from the community feel the same way, demonstrated by more than 750 “likes,” “loves” and “cares” on the police departments Facebook post, along with 70 comments, as of May 30 at 9 a.m.

“I’m sure momma duck was grateful. Little things do matter. To some, they’re bigger than you think,” wrote Shawn Reynolds-Grettenberger.

Joyce Lancaster-Kliminski wrote: “You all are the greatest! Thank you so much!”

