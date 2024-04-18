Duck River ranks third among nation's most endangered rivers for 2024

The Duck River was recently named among the most endangered rivers in the U.S. by American Rivers. The reason is due to excessive growth and increased water usage.

The Duck River, touching seven counties as the most biodiverse river in North America, joins the list of America's Most Endangered Rivers® of 2024.

The river's endangered status, according to a press release by American Rivers, is due to "excessive development and unsustainable water consumption." The organization says urgent action is needed to safeguard this vital ecosystem.

Through the work of local preservation activists and locally-elected officials, the Tennessee General Assembly approved in 2023 legislation that expands protections for a portion of the Duck River in Maury County. The law classifies approximately 30 river miles of the waterway as a Class II scenic river area.

The designation generally prohibits certain activities like mining, commercial timber harvest or the construction of roads within a certain proximity of the river.

When Louisiana-based developer Trinity Group pulled permits to build a solid waste landfill within a couple of miles of the river at the now defunct Monsanto Superfund site, the Save the Duck group formed and flooded Capitol Hill in Nashville last year, pleading with legislators to protect the waterway.

However, after the legislation was passed Gale Moore, a Columbia resident who serves on the Save the Duck board, said "the battle is not over."

Four permits to build the proposed landfill by Trinity Group are pending in the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Local leaders as well as Save the Duck remain vigilant to protect the river.

The Duck River ranks as the third the most endangered after rivers in New Mexico and the Big Sunflower and Yazoo Rivers of Mississippi.

“If we want reliable clean drinking water, and if we want the Duck River to continue sustaining its communities, we must take action now to protect it,” said Anabel Winitsky of American Rivers.

As the most biodiverse freshwater river in North America, the Duck is recognized as one of three global hot spots for fish and mussel diversity and is home to many endangered and threatened species. It also serves as the drinking water source for nearly 250,000 people and provides water for the region’s growing population and industry.

Columbia's official city flag, designed by Bryson Leach, was inspired by many themes, including leadership, unity, history, diversity, the Tennessee flag and The Duck River.

"The river is the backbone of the local outdoor recreation economy, with more than 150,000 people enjoying the river and its tributaries each year," the press release states. "Tennessee remains one of the fastest growing states in the nation, and explosive growth in the Mid-State is having a major impact on local waterways, including and especially the Duck River.

"Population and industry growth has led to extreme development pressures, and local water utilities are trying to dramatically increase the amount of water they withdraw from the Duck."

Inadequate long-term management and unsustainable overconsumption of water from the Duck threatens to drain the river during periods of low flow and drought, putting the river’s aquatic inhabitants at risk and threatening long-term water supply for local communities, American Rivers explains in the release.

“Right now, we’re on a collision course. This river is our lifeblood, but poorly planned growth will suck the river dry," Grace Stranch, CEO of Harpeth Conservancy said. "The good news is, we can change course and wisely manage our water to protect the river, our economy and quality of life."

American Rivers and partners are now calling on Gov. Bill Lee to protect the Duck River by convening a technical working group to develop a comprehensive water use plan and by securing funding for studies to understand the flow needs of the river.

The Duck River flows 269 miles through seven counties in Middle Tennessee. It is one of the top three most biodiverse rivers in the world, home to 22 aquatic snail species, 56 mussel species and 151 fish species. Many species in the Duck are federally listed as endangered or threatened, including some whose only remaining viable populations are found in the river.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland and his wife Kerrie helped to gather items for volunteers during the Keep Maury Beautiful Duck River clean-up day on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

The annual America’s Most Endangered Rivers® report is a list of rivers at a crossroads.

In recent years, other rivers in the region have been listed as most endangered due to toxic chemical pollution, sewage pollution and excessive water withdrawals. They include the Mississippi River in 2022, and the Holston River and Harpeth River, both listed in 2015.

American Rivers reviews nominations for America’s Most Endangered Rivers® from local groups and individuals across the country, and selects rivers based on three criteria:

1. The river’s significance to people and wildlife

2. The magnitude of the threat to the river and communities, especially in light of climate change and environmental injustice

3. A decision in the next 12 months that the public can influence

Over the years, the American River report has helped in the removal of outdated dams, the protection of rivers with Wild and Scenic designations, and the prevention of harmful development and pollution.

American Rivers is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has been advocating for 50 years for the protection of "a million miles of river" for waterways across the U.S.

