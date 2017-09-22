Duchess Kate wore a second dress on her wedding day -- here's what it looks like

Duchess Kate's Alexander McQueen wedding dress will go down as one of the most stunning in history. The iconic 2011 photograph of Kate in her white gown while looking back at sister Pippa Middleton as they both walked into Westminster Abby will remain engrained in our memories forever.

With its intricate lace detailing, extravagant train and V-neck bodice, the look designed by Sarah Burton led to brides wanting similar looks of their own.

Unbeknownst to most, however, Kate actually had a second gown for the big day -- and there are only a few photos of the Duchess wearing the gorgeous gown.

Once the ceremony was over, the bride switched into an ivory satin dress also designed by Sarah Burton for the private reception hosted at Buckingham Palace. The fit-and-flare strapless gown featured a sweetheart neckline, a stunning crystal-encrusted belt and a bolero to cover up her shoulders.

According to British publication Express, the royal switched looks for an incredibly practical reason -- she wanted to feel more comfortable at the reception! By the looks of the photos, her second Alexander McQueen gown was definitely easier to maneuver around in -- perfect for all the dancing she probably did with her hubby Prince William!

Earlier this year, Pippa and Kate switched roles as the youngest Middleton daughter tied the knot. The lifestyle guru looked stunning in a Giles Deacon gown while Kate, who was maid of honor, dazzled in a blush Alexander McQueen dress.

To see her second wedding gown, watch the video above!

