Duchess Kate slammed by member of Parliament over 'disgusting' shopping habits

There's now at least one person in the world who isn't envious of Duchess Kate's wardrobe.

Emma Dent Coad, a prominent member of Parliament for Kensington, is feeling pretty miffed over Kate Middleton's wardrobe, specifically her spending habits.

"Their MP thinks the system is ridiculous. We should not be funding them," Coad said. She then added that the style icon's supposed purchase of a $200 dress was "disgusting."

"That's a food bill for a family of four. That's absolutely outrageous," she added.

Ironically, Prince William's wife has garnered praise for recycling outfits -- she recently re-wore an Alexander McQueen ensemble that she first wore for Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015 -- and wearing budget-friendly labels like Zara and Gap.

But that's not all. Coad then turning her criticisms towards the media says the BBC was producing "sickeningly gratuitous coverage of anything royal. It is a piece of the whole propaganda machine."

Earlier this year, Coad also made headlines after she compared the Middletons to the Kardashians. The politician slammed Duchess Kate's family as "no different than the Kardashians." Ouch!

The brutal comments come after the Middleton family made their presence known at Wimbledon in early July. Duchess Kate's family, which include her parents Carole and Michael and little sister Pippa, were frequently photographed at the tennis tournament at the All England Club.

Since announcing that she's expecting baby No. 3, Kate has stayed out of the spotlight. However, Kensington Palace did announce that she (and her baby bump!) will make her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy on October 10.

