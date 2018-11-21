Duchess of Cambridge studied psychology at University, it emerges as she reveals inspiration behind her charity work

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed she studied psychology at university, as she discussed the importance of early intervention with vulnerable young children.

The Duchess, 36, visited the developmental risk and resilience unit in the Psychology and Language Sciences Division at University College London (UCL) to learn more about their work.

As well as talking to researchers, led by Prof Eamon McCrory, co-director of the unit, she was shown its MRI scanning facility and was told about the university’s ground-breaking research on how early experiences can shape brain function and development, both socially and emotionally.

She asked: “Is the idea as well that you follow the child you are looking at into adulthood? It would be really fascinating. The research in general, have they [the children and their families] got much understanding of the bigger picture?”

Earlier this year, the Duchess set up a steering group of practitioners and academics, including neuroscientists, mental health workers, nurses, perinatal care staff and teachers, to research and develop an action plan to make a positive difference to the lives of children by focusing on their early years.

The Duchess said yesterday: “I started off doing psychology at St Andrews, with History of Art.”

She added, laughing: “It was a bit full on, but it was really interesting.”

At most Scottish universities students will take three subjects in first and second years before specialising in their final subject.

The Duchess said her experience in the MRI suite had been “fascinating”.

She was particularly keen to discuss how the research could be translated into practical help for families and the wider community.

“It’s trying to translate the amazing research you are doing here into something that parents can understand,” she remarked. “What do you feel is going to make the difference in this field? Is it increased funding? Is it awareness about the importance of early years intervention?”

She added: ‘You hear a lot from people who have addiction in the family: have they any chance at all in being able to change the outcome? When you have got addiction stretching across three generations, can you change what will happen?”

Prof McCrory said afterwards: “The Duchess is fantastic. Her level of interest is extraordinary and she has a genuine interest and hunger to understand the science and really think about how the science can help us re-frame our approach to early years and help parents and families, and society to understand the critical importance of the first few years of life.”