Duchesne High boys basketball team investigated for alleged sexual assault in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Duchesne High School boys basketball team is under investigation for allegations of sexual assault during a tournament in Cedar City late February, according to Cedar City Police.

The incident of sexual assault is said to have happened during the weekend of the State 2A Boys High School tournament, which was held at Southern Utah University Feb. 22-25.

Cedar City Police received reports of the allegations shortly after the tournament, on Feb. 27.

The assault is believed to have occurred a Cedar City hotel.

Details surrounding the incident are limited due to the involvement of juveniles.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office has conducted an investigation into the local high school’s basketball team and forwarded their information to Cedar City authorities.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing at this time.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the toll-free Statewide 24-hour Sexual Violence Crisis and Information Hotline at 1-888-421-1100. Click here for a list of Rape Crisis Resources in Utah.

