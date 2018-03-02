Ducati Begins Riding Demos for 2018 Lineup

With Spring just weeks away, Ducati rolls out its dealership season opener demo ride event.

After a successful 2017, Ducati hits the ground running in 2018 with its Season Opener Event at (participating) North American Ducati dealerships. The two-day event starts March 2, 2018, and gives riders a chance to demo ride the entire 2018 fleet, including the brand new MotoGP-derived Panigale V4 superbike.

Ducati North America has invited all of its dealers to participate in the two-day event, though it's up to individual dealers if they want to join in. Having said that, based on the Ducati rep I spoke with, most dealerships will be participating. Riders can show up on the spot and still potentially get to take part in the demo, however it's recommended that you call your local dealership and schedule a test ride if you want to ensure your participation.

In order to take part in the demos, riders need a valid motorcycle license and proof of insurance. Assuming that's not a problem, participants will get to try out some new models on a guided tour lead by someone from the dealership through surrounding areas. Many of the dealers are also throwing little parties on Friday to celebrate the release of the bikes.

Of course, while riders are in the showroom waiting for their turn on a Monster or whatever, the salespeople will be more than happy to put said demo riders on their own Ducati. To that end, the Bologna-based brand is offering Ducati’s Premier Financing, enabling ownership of one of the high-end Italian two-wheelers for a couple hundred bucks a month. While the 48-hour demo event includes the entire 2018 model range (this could vary dealer to dealer), there are four new models in particular that Ducati has high hopes for.

2018 Multistrada 1260

Ducati’s full-size adventure machine is back with an all-new chassis and a revised 1,262cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine. This is paired with an advanced electronics package including a Bosch inertial measurement unit and bluetooth/smartphone connectivity. Monthly pricing on the 2018 Multistrada 1260 starts at $267/month.

2018 Monster 821

The classic Italian naked returns in a modern package that sports style cues drawn from the original Monster model from more than a quarter-century-ago. The Monster 821 is powered by a 109 horse-power Testastretta engine and boasts multiple riding modes, Bosch ABS, and Ducati traction control. Monthly financing on the 2018 Monster 821 starts at just $156/month.

2018 XDiavel S

The “Sport-Cruiser” (or Techno-Cruiser”) comes back for 2018 with new ergos and livery options while still retaining noteworthy traits like the Ducati Power Launch feature, full ride-by-wire system, Bosch ABS, cruise-control, Ducati traction control, full LED-lighting, and backlit handlebar switches. Payments on the 2018 XDiavel S start at $303/month.