Dublin firefighter visiting for St. Patrick’s Day charged with raping woman at Boston hotel, DA says

A firefighter from Ireland who flew into Boston for St. Patrick’s Day weekend is held on a $100,000 bail in connection with raping a woman on Friday at the Omni Parker House hotel, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Terrence Crosbie, 37, of Dublin was charged in Boston Municipal Court Monday on one count of rape and ordered not to leave Massachusetts and to surrender his passport, Hayden said.

According to prosecutors, Boston police interviewed a 28-year-old woman at Massachusetts General Hospital Friday who told them she had been sexually assaulted at the Omni Parker House earlier that morning.

Detectives secured video surveillance from the hotel and from The Black Rose, a bar and restaurant nearby, where both Crosbie and the victim were on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.

The investigation revealed that Crosbie had flown to Boston from Ireland earlier Thursday with other members of the Brigade and that he was scheduled to leave on Tuesday. But, prosecutors say, after being interviewed by police on Saturday, Crosbie booked a flight for 10:10 p.m. that night, and while at the airport, he boarded an even earlier flight, departing at around 7 p.m.

State police stopped the plane on the Logan tarmac and removed Crosbie.

“As always in these matters, the willingness of the victim to come forward is crucial. This victim deserves enormous credit for doing that in this case. I’m grateful for the alertness of police in finding out that Mr. Crosbie was attempting to leave the country before he could be held accountable for his actions,” Hayden said.

Crosbie will return to court on April 16 for a probable cause hearing.

The victims of any crime, including domestic or sexual violence, should call 911 in an emergency. SafeLink, a statewide DV hotline, can be reached at 877-785-2020.

