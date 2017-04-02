Dubai's sky turns black after another skyscraper bursts into flames

Black smoke smothered Dubai's sky on Sunday after a fire broke out near the world's tallest building.

The desert metropolis looked almost apocalyptic as dark clouds rose from a high-rise tower complex being built alongside Dubai's biggest mall.

No one was injured in the inferno, though three workers were rescued from inside the structure and taken to the hospital for examination, authorities said.

Dramatic skyscraper blazes are a growing problem in Dubai and other rapidly developing parts of the United Arab Emirates.

Most of Dubai's fires have been fueled by paneling on the sides of many buildings. The paneling, known as cladding, can be made with fire-resistant material. However, some Dubai buildings instead use quick-burning tiles, without any breaks to stop or slow a fire.

Sunday's fire happened only a block away from The Address Downtown Dubai, a 63-story tower that caught fire on New Year's Eve on 2015. The world's tallest tower, a 2,717-foot-high structure called Burj Khalifa, is part of the Downtown Dubai development.

Officials with the Dubai Civil Defense described this week's fire as an "accident" that began in a parking level of The Address Residences Fountain Views complex. The 60-story structure will eventually connect to the massive Dubai Mall across the street.

UAE authorities say they have changed fire safety rules in the territory to address the rising danger from burning buildings, but haven't offered many details. Jetpacks, however, seem to be part of the plan.

Video credit: Twitter/Anthea Ayache via Storyful.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

