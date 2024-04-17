Dubai inundated with rain: Photos show flooded city after torrential downpour leaves at least 1 dead

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates issued a stay-at-home advisory after it received two years' worth of rain in 24 hours which caused flooding, shut down the airport and resulted in at least one death.

In the last day, the usually dry country received nearly double the rain it would see in an entire year. The government ordered employees and students in Dubai to work remotely for the second day in a row because of the debilitating storms.

In one year, Dubai sees an average of 3.73 inches of rain, reports the Associated Press. On Tuesday, a torrential downpour brought 5.59 inches of rainfall and brought the city to a standstill.

Dubai's DXB, one of the world's busiest airports, is feeling the impact of the unusually wet conditions as water flows onto taxiways. Arrivals were stopped on Tuesday night, according to the AP, and folks with departures are asked to stay away from the airport because of dangerous conditions.

"We advise you NOT to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary," states a post from DXB on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions."

Despite the rain easing up on Tuesday night, the city still faces problems. Passengers departing Dubai's airport via the Emirates airline will not be able to check into their flights on Wednesday until midnight local time "due to operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions," stated the airline in a tweet.

Record rainfall

This is the most rain to ever hit the city since records began 1949.

Vehicles are stranded on a flooded street following heavy rains in Dubai early on April 17, 2024. Dubai, the Middle East's financial center, has been paralyzed by the torrential rain that caused floods across the UAE and Bahrain and left 18 dead in Oman on April 14 and 15.

Flooded streets

Posts online show cars on a 12-lane highway in Dubai, the Sheikh Zayed Road, completely submerged under water.

"I can’t believe my eyes, this is Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai," said a user who posted a video of cars and buses abandoned and submerged in murky water on the highway.

Neighboring country faces tragedy

Oman, the neighboring country to the east of UAE, faced deadly consequences as it faced three back-to-back days of rain.

According to Reuters, 19 people, including children, died because of the storms. More rain is expected to hit the country.

