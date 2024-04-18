Dubai flooding: Dramatic photos after UAE sees heaviest rainfall in 75 years

An abandoned ambulance is submerged in floodwater on a highway in Dubai Wednesday. (Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The United Arab Emirates witnessed its heaviest rainfall in 75 years this week, triggering massive flooding that swept away cars, caused flights to be canceled and left multiple people dead.

Some areas recorded more than 10 inches of rain in less than 24 hours, the state’s media office said in a statement Wednesday — the most since recordkeeping began in 1949.

At Dubai International Airport on Tuesday, nearly 4 inches of rain fell over the course of a 12-hour period on Tuesday, or roughly what Dubai usually records in an entire year.

Cars are left submerged in floodwaters after a rainstorm hit Dubai on Wednesday. (Rula Rouhana/Reuters)

Videos posted to social media showed planes moving through several feet of water on the tarmac.

Others showed sinkholes swallowing up cars, water rushing through a mall and someone navigating the floodwaters using a jetski.

Meanwhile, photographers captured dramatic images of cars submerged in floodwaters.

A man clings to a fence as he walks through floodwaters in Dubai Wednesday. (Jon Gambrell/AP)

The deluge was also deadly. A 70-year-old man died after flooding swept away his vehicle in Ras Al-Khaimah, police said, and at least 18 people were killed in nearby Oman.

A highway is flooded after a rainstorm in Dubai on Wednesday. (Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Extreme rainfall events are becoming more and more common due to climate change, which has increased the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, helping intensify the downpours.

