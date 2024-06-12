Dual contracts approved to lead St. Joe County's health department

Dr. Michelle Migliore is seen here in the County-City Building in South Bend on May 15, 2024.

St. Joseph County commissioners approved Tuesday the dual contracts — and the split salaries — for the two people who will lead the county’s health department.

The contracts evenly divide the total salary of $250,000 so that half goes to Dr. Michelle Migliore, who began last week as the new health officer, and half goes to the Dr. Diana Purushotham to assist remotely on a consulting basis.

Purushotham is the outgoing health officer, headed to Baltimore with her children and husband, who’s taken a job there. She’ll consult on the department’s strategic plan and its programs under the state’s Health First Indiana Funding.

Migliore and Purushotham would each work at least 20 hours per week.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Commissioners OK contracts Migliore Purushotham lead health department