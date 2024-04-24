DU makes major improvement in 2023 sewer system score

Apr. 24—The fewer points the better in the state's annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Program grading system, and Decatur Utilities had a 103-point reduction in its 2023 sanitary sewer system grade, DU said this week.

Under the program's grading system, DU received just 10 points in 2023 after not having a rain-induced sanitary sewer overflow during 2023.

In 2022, the utility had 113 points when 13 SSOs occurred. The last reported rain-induced sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) occurred in March 2022, more than two years ago.

The Pollution Prevention Program is an initiative by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The grading system assigns points for a utility's sewer system deficiencies. The program is meant to protect the public's investment in wastewater treatment facilities and to take action before violations of permit limits and degradation of water quality occur.

Decatur Utilities General Manager Ray Hardin said the improved 2023 score is due to the significant reduction in SSOs resulting from the ongoing $165 million sewer system rehabilitation plan that began in 2021. This is a 10-year improvement plan funded by customer rate increases.

"This rehab effort is already showing outstanding results," Hardin said. "I'm very proud of how our Gas, Water, Wastewater (GWW) Operations are managing such a massive undertaking."

Jimmy Evans, GWW operations manager, said about 300,000 linear feet of sewer mains have been replaced so far. He said they also refurbished about 800 manholes.

Evans attributed the reduction in sewer overflows to the installation of the new pipe so rain water is no longer able to infiltrate the system as much as in years past.

Hardin said DU's 10 points in 2023 were solely for the age of its wastewater treatment plant.

Tom Cleveland, DU Water-Wastewater resources manager, said construction of the new headworks at the plant will begin later this year.

"Construction of a new headworks at the (wastewater treatment plant) and other associated projects will continue to improve the efficiency of our sanitary sewer collection and treatment infrastructure," Hardin said.

The Decatur Utilities board approved a resolution Thursday to accept the annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Program report.

