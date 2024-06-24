DU to hold open house and hiring event Tuesday

Jun. 24—Decatur Utilities will hold an open house and hiring event at its Gas, Water, Wastewater Operations Center, 105 10th Ave. N.E., on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Representatives from DU will conduct on-the-spot interviews for candidates interested in one of the multiple openings for underground utility technician.

Crews will also be providing demonstrations of several work processes and equipment used in the operation.

Minimum age to apply is 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

DU said it offers competitive salary, affordable health, vision and dental insurance, wellness program, 100% tuition reimbursement, opportunities for advancement and personal growth and 25-year retirement through Retirement Systems of Alabama.

More information is available at jobs.decaturutilities.com.

