Drying out and heating up into the workweek

It is a cool and foggy start to the day for some parts of the state with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for portions of eastern New Mexico. Sunshine will be abundant across western New Mexico today with a few clouds hanging around for some portions of southern and eastern New Mexico today.

Drier surface air moved into the state overnight with clouds gradually eroding from eastern New Mexico throughout the day today as drier and warmer weather returns. This will spark a warming trend that will bring well above average highs into early to mid next week. We may see the warmest weather so far this year before strong winds pick up as another storm approaches the state late next week.

