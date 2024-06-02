Dry weather continues, less chance for rain this week

Quiet weather continues overall.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said abnormally dry conditions will keep the threat of brush fires high.

We have several brush fires ongoing, so watch out for smoke near any active fires overnight and tomorrow morning.

As far as rain, it’s looking spotty each afternoon this week, becoming a little more widespread later this week as the temperatures rise once again.

It’s going to get hot again late this week and next weekend.

Tropics are still quiet on this second day of hurricane season, but remember, we’re normally not too active in June, and things normally pick up in August/September/October.

There’s still time to get your preparedness plan ready.

