Dry, warm temperatures for the middle of the week
80s return to the Valley for the end of the week. Dry, warmer temperatures return for Wednesday for spring training games.
80s return to the Valley for the end of the week. Dry, warmer temperatures return for Wednesday for spring training games.
Unlike round models, this No. 1 bestselling rectangular version maximizes space to cut down on condiment clutter.
The forrmer five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.
How does $100 off an incredible pair of noise cancelling headphones sound? Here's a hint: like blissful silence.
Fred Zinkie catches up fantasy baseball managers on all the pertinent spring training happenings to help set a plan for drafts.
The result of FSU and Clemson’s legal claims could impact all of college athletics. Will more schools join in? Where could Clemson and Florida State land?
All eyes this week will be on the release of the Fed's quarterly 'dot plot,' which will signal whether central bank officials still agree that three rate cuts are likely in 2024.
Amazon is running a sale on its Blink security cameras as part of its Big Spring Sale.
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
Once the regular season starts, the Rams QB won't be allowed in the facility.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
I shop for a living and some of my favorite finds this month include picks from Tory Burch, Dyson, Ralph Lauren and Hoka.
On Tuesday, Bentley reported 2023 sales were strong, but lower than 2022’s record performance and, more importantly, that an EV shift in strategy is underway.
Chase Young signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Saints on Monday.
While the technology world breathlessly awaits Reddit's public debut, another company you might never have heard of is about to go public: Astera Labs. Astera this week announced in a public filing that it's public debut would be bigger than it initially planned in every way: It will sell more shares — 19.8 million vs. the previous plan of 17.8 million — and at a higher price, expecting to sell at $32 to $34 per share, vs. the previous $27 to $30 range. Astera expects to raise $517.6 million at the middle of its raised range, it said, up from $392.4 million.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
The Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF) this week announced the launch of the similarly named Open Source Robotics Alliance (OSRA). The new initiative is designed to maintain development for and maintenance of open source robotics projects, with a particular focus on the OSRF’s own robot operating system (ROS). First released in 2007 by erstwhile Bay Area incubator Willow Garage, ROS has played a foundational role in robotics development for decades.
A patio set for $5,000 off? Yes, please! Save on everything you need for a spring and summer to remember at this discount bonanza.
The stories you need to start your day: SCOTUS blocks Texas immigration law again, March Madness begins and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
NVIDIA and Ubisoft have teamed up to bring the former’s AI-enhanced NPCs to games. These NEO NPCs are designed to interact in real time with players, the environment and other NPCs.
In Stars Wars: The Acolyte, a Jedi Master and his former padawan reunite to investigate a series of crimes. Disney+ has released its official trailer to let you know what you can expect.