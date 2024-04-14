Some dry towns may soon be able to sell spirits

CLYMER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spirts may finally flow freely in two Western New York towns after a bill, which is up for a state Senate vote, could remove a 1934 law that allowed communities — like Caneadea and Clymer to remain dry.

It’s a move that some residents of those towns aren’t toasting to.

Right now there are a total of seven towns and cities in New York State that have complete booze bans, A proposed bill — that recently moved out of committee into the hands of the state senate — would take away that choice – requiring that the seven dry towns — like Clymer — sell spirits.

After prohibition, towns and cities in New York State were given the choice whether they wanted to sell and serve alcohol within their limits.

This bill – which the senate now has – would officially “end the local option of towns and cities to prohibit the sale of alcohol.”

Democratic Senator James Skoufis, the bills sponsor, has said that scrapping the ban would ‘boost business.’

Fourth generation owner of Neckers Company General Store in Clymer…. one of those 7 dry towns in the Empire State — says the opposite.

“We’ve gotten gotten along fine without it so is it really gonna benefit our community? I don’t really think so,” said Barry Neckers. “We could sell more but at what cost I’d have to make room for it. I’d have to put in coolers and that’s a whole other issue with New York State refrigerants and things like that that they’re trying to ban him and he got to make space for the empties that come back.”

Philip Stockin, the deputy town supervisor of Caneadea — WNY’s other dry town, says he’s frustrated with the state taking more control away from the locals.

“Local rule home rule in most government things is a far better approach in the smaller issues,” Stockin said.

Canadea is the largest of the seven dry towns with nearly 2,200 people None of the other six towns have populations larger than 2,000 residents, so a change like this won’t see significant sales tax boost for the state.

For others, change is never a bad thing.

“Time to get rid of the old stuff and bring in the new. If you want to have a glass of beer or wine with your meal or if you want to have a pizza with wine I can see that a lot of people do,” Clymer resident Ronnie Pound said.

At this time it’s unclear when this bill will be voted on in the legislature.

